Columns at Club Drive.

Lease Length: 3-13 MonthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: based on credit; Starting at $150 up to one month's rent
Additional: Renter Insurance Required. $150 (admin fee)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 Per Pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: ECI’s pet friendly communities welcome most breeds of dogs. However, because certain breeds do not thrive in a community environment, we cannot accommodate the following breeds, dogs resembling these breeds or mixes of these breeds: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman, Dogo Argentino, German Shepherd, Husky, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler and Wolf Hybrid. Please contact the Leasing Office for the weight limit at your specific community.