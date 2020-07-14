All apartments in Duluth
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

Columns at Club Drive

3920 Club Dr · (770) 343-2533
Location

3920 Club Dr, Duluth, GA 30096

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1108 · Avail. Aug 9

$980

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 801 sqft

Unit 0107 · Avail. now

$1,030

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 888 sqft

Unit 0108 · Avail. now

$1,030

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 888 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0905 · Avail. now

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1131 sqft

Unit 1109 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,180

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1131 sqft

Unit 1107 · Avail. now

$1,180

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1131 sqft

See 11+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0811 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,630

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1416 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Columns at Club Drive.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
w/d hookup
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
cats allowed
clubhouse
playground
tennis court
on-site laundry
garage
parking
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
car wash area
cc payments
conference room
e-payments
internet access
online portal
The Columns at Club Drive is where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of lovely north Atlanta. Carefully designed for comfort, style and convenience. The Columns at Club Drive offers a superior lifestyle with beautiful one, two and three bedroom apartment homes. First class amenities such as a resident business center are complemented with a pool, cabana, exercise facility, play area, tennis courts and more. Take a look around.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: based on credit; Starting at $150 up to one month's rent
Additional: Renter Insurance Required. $150 (admin fee)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 Per Pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: ECI’s pet friendly communities welcome most breeds of dogs. However, because certain breeds do not thrive in a community environment, we cannot accommodate the following breeds, dogs resembling these breeds or mixes of these breeds: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman, Dogo Argentino, German Shepherd, Husky, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler and Wolf Hybrid. Please contact the Leasing Office for the weight limit at your specific community.
Parking Details: detached garage: $80/month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Columns at Club Drive have any available units?
Columns at Club Drive has 19 units available starting at $980 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Duluth, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
What amenities does Columns at Club Drive have?
Some of Columns at Club Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Columns at Club Drive currently offering any rent specials?
Columns at Club Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Columns at Club Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, Columns at Club Drive is pet friendly.
Does Columns at Club Drive offer parking?
Yes, Columns at Club Drive offers parking.
Does Columns at Club Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, Columns at Club Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Columns at Club Drive have a pool?
No, Columns at Club Drive does not have a pool.
Does Columns at Club Drive have accessible units?
No, Columns at Club Drive does not have accessible units.
Does Columns at Club Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Columns at Club Drive has units with dishwashers.

