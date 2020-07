Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated dishwasher carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center car wash area clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill hot tub internet access lobby

A tranquil haven removed from the noise of the city, Carrington Court Apartments allows you to experience a lifestyle of distinctive elegance. Located in Duluth, Georgia, only minutes from multiple major thoroughfares, Carrington Court Apartment Homes is within easy reach of world-class shopping, dining, and entertainment, but maintains the tranquility of peaceful suburban living, nestled in this lush, wooded environment. Carrington Court Apartment Homes offers studio, one and two bedroom garden apartments featuring an array of luxurious amenity options such as vaulted ceilings, sunrooms, cozy fireplaces and screened in porches and balconies. At Carrington Court Apartments, you'll enjoy award-winning landscaping, classic architecture, and recreational amenities reminiscent of the finest resorts. Escape to the quiet, wooded elegance of Carrington Court Apartments... where nature is our neighbor.