All apartments in Duluth
Find more places like
Carrington Chase.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Duluth, GA
/
Carrington Chase
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:45 PM

Carrington Chase

Open Now until 6pm
6280 S Norcross Tucket Road · (678) 251-9310
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Duluth
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6280 S Norcross Tucket Road, Duluth, GA 30084

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 1009J · Avail. Sep 16

$795

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Unit 1009DD · Avail. Aug 25

$810

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 1006N · Avail. Aug 8

$815

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Unit 1006D · Avail. Aug 14

$830

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Unit 1013H · Avail. Sep 13

$840

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

See 19+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1019J · Avail. Sep 7

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 1016O · Avail. Aug 7

$1,140

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1225 sqft

Unit 1020O · Avail. Aug 22

$1,215

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1225 sqft

See 9+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Carrington Chase.

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pool
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
community garden
conference room
e-payments
google fiber
guest parking
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
package receiving
Located in Tucker, Georgia, just outside Atlanta, Carrington Chase Apartments is a blend of rustic architecture, elaborately landscaped grounds and elegant amenities. Nestled between gently rolling hills and towering pines, Carrington Chase Apartments allows you to find a haven away from the city and enjoy a lifestyle of quiet elegance. Everything Carrington Chase Apartments does, creates an environment of hassle-free living. With award winning landscapes, spacious residences and a convenient location, Carrington Chase Apartments offers studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes featuring an array of luxurious amenities such as sunrooms, fireplaces, balconies, over-sized closets, and beautiful views. In addition, Carrington Chase Apartments is within easy reach of world-class shopping, dining, and entertainment. Carrington Chase puts the heart in one of Atlanta's fastest growing neighborhoods. Come experience the best that Tucker has to offer. Visit Carrington Chase apartment homes t

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: 29 Zero deposit waiver
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: 45 lbs
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Carrington Chase have any available units?
Carrington Chase has 36 units available starting at $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Duluth, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
What amenities does Carrington Chase have?
Some of Carrington Chase's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Carrington Chase currently offering any rent specials?
Carrington Chase is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Carrington Chase pet-friendly?
Yes, Carrington Chase is pet friendly.
Does Carrington Chase offer parking?
Yes, Carrington Chase offers parking.
Does Carrington Chase have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Carrington Chase offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Carrington Chase have a pool?
Yes, Carrington Chase has a pool.
Does Carrington Chase have accessible units?
Yes, Carrington Chase has accessible units.
Does Carrington Chase have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Carrington Chase has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Columns at Club Drive
3920 Club Dr
Duluth, GA 30096
The Foundry Duluth
3350 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
The Eclipse
4155 Satellite Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
The Maddox
4370 Satellite Blvd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
The Atlantic Howell Station
3655 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Landmark at Bella Vista Apartment Homes
4015 Satellite Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Avonlea on the River
6015 State Bridge Rd
Duluth, GA 30097
The Reserve at Sugarloaf Apartments
2605 Meadow Church Rd
Duluth, GA 30097

Similar Pages

Duluth 1 BedroomsDuluth 2 BedroomsDuluth 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDuluth Dog Friendly ApartmentsDuluth Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State UniversityUniversity of GeorgiaLife UniversityMorehouse College