Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse gym parking playground garage tennis court volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pool on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center cc payments community garden conference room e-payments google fiber guest parking internet cafe lobby online portal package receiving

Located in Tucker, Georgia, just outside Atlanta, Carrington Chase Apartments is a blend of rustic architecture, elaborately landscaped grounds and elegant amenities. Nestled between gently rolling hills and towering pines, Carrington Chase Apartments allows you to find a haven away from the city and enjoy a lifestyle of quiet elegance. Everything Carrington Chase Apartments does, creates an environment of hassle-free living. With award winning landscapes, spacious residences and a convenient location, Carrington Chase Apartments offers studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes featuring an array of luxurious amenities such as sunrooms, fireplaces, balconies, over-sized closets, and beautiful views. In addition, Carrington Chase Apartments is within easy reach of world-class shopping, dining, and entertainment. Carrington Chase puts the heart in one of Atlanta's fastest growing neighborhoods. Come experience the best that Tucker has to offer. Visit Carrington Chase apartment homes t