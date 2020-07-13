Amenities
Located in Tucker, Georgia, just outside Atlanta, Carrington Chase Apartments is a blend of rustic architecture, elaborately landscaped grounds and elegant amenities. Nestled between gently rolling hills and towering pines, Carrington Chase Apartments allows you to find a haven away from the city and enjoy a lifestyle of quiet elegance. Everything Carrington Chase Apartments does, creates an environment of hassle-free living. With award winning landscapes, spacious residences and a convenient location, Carrington Chase Apartments offers studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes featuring an array of luxurious amenities such as sunrooms, fireplaces, balconies, over-sized closets, and beautiful views. In addition, Carrington Chase Apartments is within easy reach of world-class shopping, dining, and entertainment. Carrington Chase puts the heart in one of Atlanta's fastest growing neighborhoods. Come experience the best that Tucker has to offer. Visit Carrington Chase apartment homes t