4147 Rogers Creek Court
Last updated August 10 2019 at 7:15 AM

4147 Rogers Creek Court

4147 Rogers Creek Court · No Longer Available
Location

4147 Rogers Creek Court, Duluth, GA 30096

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newly renovated townhome located in Rogers Creek ready for lease. Large and Spacious 3BR/2.5BA with one car garage. Hardwood floors on main with wall of built-in shelving in the living room. Private patio and back yard. A definite Must See!! Small pets negotiable with $350 non-refundable pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4147 Rogers Creek Court have any available units?
4147 Rogers Creek Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duluth, GA.
How much is rent in Duluth, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4147 Rogers Creek Court have?
Some of 4147 Rogers Creek Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4147 Rogers Creek Court currently offering any rent specials?
4147 Rogers Creek Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4147 Rogers Creek Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4147 Rogers Creek Court is pet friendly.
Does 4147 Rogers Creek Court offer parking?
Yes, 4147 Rogers Creek Court offers parking.
Does 4147 Rogers Creek Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4147 Rogers Creek Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4147 Rogers Creek Court have a pool?
No, 4147 Rogers Creek Court does not have a pool.
Does 4147 Rogers Creek Court have accessible units?
No, 4147 Rogers Creek Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4147 Rogers Creek Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4147 Rogers Creek Court has units with dishwashers.
