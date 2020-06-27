All apartments in Duluth
Find more places like 4004 WHITE OWL Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Duluth, GA
/
4004 WHITE OWL Court
Last updated July 5 2019 at 1:45 AM

4004 WHITE OWL Court

4004 White Owl Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Duluth
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4004 White Owl Ct, Duluth, GA 30097

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This one will go super fast. A RARE OPPORTUNITY TO RENT in the village at Albion Farm. AMAZING UPGRADES. AMAZING LOCATION. Top notch renovation throughout, new floors, lights, paint, faucets, renovated kitchen & bathrooms. A brand new deck extension to enjoy the private fenced back yard. IMMACULATE, CLEAN & MODERN. FANTASTIC LOCATION, minutes to schools, shopping, restaurants, parks & Downtown Duluth. We screen & qualify all tenants. Two year leases only. Owner is a GA licensed Realtor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4004 WHITE OWL Court have any available units?
4004 WHITE OWL Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duluth, GA.
How much is rent in Duluth, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4004 WHITE OWL Court have?
Some of 4004 WHITE OWL Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4004 WHITE OWL Court currently offering any rent specials?
4004 WHITE OWL Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4004 WHITE OWL Court pet-friendly?
No, 4004 WHITE OWL Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duluth.
Does 4004 WHITE OWL Court offer parking?
Yes, 4004 WHITE OWL Court offers parking.
Does 4004 WHITE OWL Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4004 WHITE OWL Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4004 WHITE OWL Court have a pool?
No, 4004 WHITE OWL Court does not have a pool.
Does 4004 WHITE OWL Court have accessible units?
No, 4004 WHITE OWL Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4004 WHITE OWL Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4004 WHITE OWL Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbors at Breckinridge
2100 Arbor Dr NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Merritt at Sugarloaf
2951 Satellite Blvd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Cortland Portico
2110 Preston Park Dr
Duluth, GA 30096
Cortland Duluth
1335 Herrington Road
Duluth, GA 30044
Bridgewater
1500 Ridge Brook Trail
Duluth, GA 30096
The Berkeley
2580 N Berkeley Lake Rd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Paramont Apartments
4201 Pleasant Lake Village Ln NW
Duluth, GA 30096
The Rey on Reynolds
3360 Steve Reynolds Boulevard
Duluth, GA 30096

Similar Pages

Duluth 1 BedroomsDuluth 2 Bedrooms
Duluth 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDuluth Apartments with Balcony
Duluth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College