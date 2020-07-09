Rent Calculator
3985 Chastatee Drive
3985 Chastatee Drive
3985 Chastatee Drive
No Longer Available
Location
3985 Chastatee Drive, Duluth, GA 30097
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
NEWLY RENOVATED, Beautiful home with brand new hardwood floor, carpet, and painting throughout house. Convenient to shops, banks and golf course. Great school systems. Owner Agent
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3985 Chastatee Drive have any available units?
3985 Chastatee Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Duluth, GA
.
How much is rent in Duluth, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Duluth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3985 Chastatee Drive have?
Some of 3985 Chastatee Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3985 Chastatee Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3985 Chastatee Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3985 Chastatee Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3985 Chastatee Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Duluth
.
Does 3985 Chastatee Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3985 Chastatee Drive offers parking.
Does 3985 Chastatee Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3985 Chastatee Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3985 Chastatee Drive have a pool?
No, 3985 Chastatee Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3985 Chastatee Drive have accessible units?
No, 3985 Chastatee Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3985 Chastatee Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3985 Chastatee Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
