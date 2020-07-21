Rent Calculator
3931 Tugaloo River Dr
Last updated October 12 2019 at 7:37 AM
3931 Tugaloo River Dr
3931 Tugaloo River Dr
·
No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Location
3931 Tugaloo River Dr, Duluth, GA 30097
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Immaculate home ready to move in. Large Master Suite, kitchen is open to den with fireplace. Nice swim/tennis neighborhood.Tenant pays $199 per year for HOA. NO PETS
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3931 Tugaloo River Dr have any available units?
3931 Tugaloo River Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Duluth, GA
.
How much is rent in Duluth, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Duluth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3931 Tugaloo River Dr have?
Some of 3931 Tugaloo River Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3931 Tugaloo River Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3931 Tugaloo River Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3931 Tugaloo River Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3931 Tugaloo River Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Duluth
.
Does 3931 Tugaloo River Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3931 Tugaloo River Dr offers parking.
Does 3931 Tugaloo River Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3931 Tugaloo River Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3931 Tugaloo River Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3931 Tugaloo River Dr has a pool.
Does 3931 Tugaloo River Dr have accessible units?
No, 3931 Tugaloo River Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3931 Tugaloo River Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3931 Tugaloo River Dr has units with dishwashers.
