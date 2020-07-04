All apartments in Duluth
Find more places like 3907 Howell Park Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Duluth, GA
/
3907 Howell Park Road
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:10 PM

3907 Howell Park Road

3907 Howell Park Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Duluth
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3907 Howell Park Road, Duluth, GA 30096

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Spacious townhome located conveniently close to Pleasant Hill shopping and I-85. Flex space/bedroom on lower floor with large laundry room and yard access. Large kitchen overlooking family room on the main with walk-out deck. Two large bedrooms on the floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3907 Howell Park Road have any available units?
3907 Howell Park Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duluth, GA.
How much is rent in Duluth, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
Is 3907 Howell Park Road currently offering any rent specials?
3907 Howell Park Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3907 Howell Park Road pet-friendly?
No, 3907 Howell Park Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duluth.
Does 3907 Howell Park Road offer parking?
No, 3907 Howell Park Road does not offer parking.
Does 3907 Howell Park Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3907 Howell Park Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3907 Howell Park Road have a pool?
No, 3907 Howell Park Road does not have a pool.
Does 3907 Howell Park Road have accessible units?
No, 3907 Howell Park Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3907 Howell Park Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3907 Howell Park Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3907 Howell Park Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3907 Howell Park Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Foundry Duluth
3350 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Cortland Portico
2110 Preston Park Dr
Duluth, GA 30096
District at Duluth
3465 Duluth Highway
Duluth, GA 30096
Amberlake Village
2906 Old Norcross Rd
Duluth, GA 30096
The Atlantic Howell Station
3655 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Bridgewater
1500 Ridge Brook Trail
Duluth, GA 30096
Landmark at Bella Vista Apartment Homes
4015 Satellite Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
The Berkeley
2580 N Berkeley Lake Rd NW
Duluth, GA 30096

Similar Pages

Duluth 1 BedroomsDuluth 2 Bedrooms
Duluth 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDuluth Apartments with Balcony
Duluth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College