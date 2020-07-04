3907 Howell Park Road

Spacious townhome located conveniently close to Pleasant Hill shopping and I-85. Flex space/bedroom on lower floor with large laundry room and yard access. Large kitchen overlooking family room on the main with walk-out deck. Two large bedrooms on the floor.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
