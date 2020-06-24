All apartments in Duluth
Find more places like 3885 Sidney Lanier Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Duluth, GA
/
3885 Sidney Lanier Boulevard
Last updated March 23 2019 at 5:23 PM

3885 Sidney Lanier Boulevard

3885 Sidney Lanier Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Duluth
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3885 Sidney Lanier Boulevard, Duluth, GA 30096

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
For more information, contact Monica Yin at (770) 696-3590. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6516412 to view more pictures of this property. Great Home & location, minutes to Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Buford Hwy, Shopping plaza, Gwinnett Mall & I85. Open floor plan with lots of sunlight! Great family room with a fireplace. Spacious master room with large walk-in closet. Excellent Duluth school district. A quiet established neighborhood that includes a swim pool. Perfect move-in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3885 Sidney Lanier Boulevard have any available units?
3885 Sidney Lanier Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duluth, GA.
How much is rent in Duluth, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3885 Sidney Lanier Boulevard have?
Some of 3885 Sidney Lanier Boulevard's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3885 Sidney Lanier Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3885 Sidney Lanier Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3885 Sidney Lanier Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3885 Sidney Lanier Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duluth.
Does 3885 Sidney Lanier Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3885 Sidney Lanier Boulevard offers parking.
Does 3885 Sidney Lanier Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3885 Sidney Lanier Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3885 Sidney Lanier Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 3885 Sidney Lanier Boulevard has a pool.
Does 3885 Sidney Lanier Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3885 Sidney Lanier Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3885 Sidney Lanier Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 3885 Sidney Lanier Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Eclipse
4155 Satellite Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
The Maddox
4370 Satellite Blvd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Promenade at Berkeley
3750 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Bridgewater
1500 Ridge Brook Trail
Duluth, GA 30096
The Berkeley
2580 N Berkeley Lake Rd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Gables Sugarloaf
100 Woodiron Dr
Duluth, GA 30097
The Reserve at Sugarloaf Apartments
2605 Meadow Church Rd
Duluth, GA 30097
Carrington Chase
6280 S Norcross Tucket Road
Duluth, GA 30084

Similar Pages

Duluth 1 BedroomsDuluth 2 Bedrooms
Duluth 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDuluth Apartments with Balcony
Duluth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College