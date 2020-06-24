3885 Sidney Lanier Boulevard

Amenities

garage walk in closets pool fireplace

For more information, contact Monica Yin at (770) 696-3590. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6516412 to view more pictures of this property. Great Home & location, minutes to Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Buford Hwy, Shopping plaza, Gwinnett Mall & I85. Open floor plan with lots of sunlight! Great family room with a fireplace. Spacious master room with large walk-in closet. Excellent Duluth school district. A quiet established neighborhood that includes a swim pool. Perfect move-in ready.