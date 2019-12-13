3880 Chastatee Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

4-bed, 1-office, 2.5-bath, 2-story house in a great and popular community with Great Gwinnett Schools. Hardwood floor on main. Granite Countertop in kitchen, stained Kitchen Cabinets, Stainless Steel appliances. 5-minute walking distance to tennis court, swimming pool, Sprouts Farmers Market and restaurants. Easy access to Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Sugarloaf Pkwy, and I-85. Convenient to shopping centers, restaurants, etc. Requirement: Good Rental History, No Eviction, Verifiable Income