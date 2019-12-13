All apartments in Duluth
Find more places like 3880 Chastatee Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Duluth, GA
/
3880 Chastatee Drive
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:23 AM

3880 Chastatee Drive

3880 Chastatee Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Duluth
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3880 Chastatee Drive, Duluth, GA 30097

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
4-bed, 1-office, 2.5-bath, 2-story house in a great and popular community with Great Gwinnett Schools. Hardwood floor on main. Granite Countertop in kitchen, stained Kitchen Cabinets, Stainless Steel appliances. 5-minute walking distance to tennis court, swimming pool, Sprouts Farmers Market and restaurants. Easy access to Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Sugarloaf Pkwy, and I-85. Convenient to shopping centers, restaurants, etc. Requirement: Good Rental History, No Eviction, Verifiable Income

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3880 Chastatee Drive have any available units?
3880 Chastatee Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duluth, GA.
How much is rent in Duluth, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3880 Chastatee Drive have?
Some of 3880 Chastatee Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3880 Chastatee Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3880 Chastatee Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3880 Chastatee Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3880 Chastatee Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duluth.
Does 3880 Chastatee Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3880 Chastatee Drive offers parking.
Does 3880 Chastatee Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3880 Chastatee Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3880 Chastatee Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3880 Chastatee Drive has a pool.
Does 3880 Chastatee Drive have accessible units?
No, 3880 Chastatee Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3880 Chastatee Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3880 Chastatee Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Columns at Club Drive
3920 Club Dr
Duluth, GA 30096
Carrington Court
3800 Club Dr
Duluth, GA 30096
Merritt at Sugarloaf
2951 Satellite Blvd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
District at Duluth
3465 Duluth Highway
Duluth, GA 30096
Promenade at Berkeley
3750 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
The Atlantic Howell Station
3655 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Rosemont Berkeley Lake
3475 Pleasant Hill Rd
Duluth, GA 30096
Gables Sugarloaf
100 Woodiron Dr
Duluth, GA 30097

Similar Pages

Duluth 1 BedroomsDuluth 2 Bedrooms
Duluth 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDuluth Apartments with Balcony
Duluth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College