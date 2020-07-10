All apartments in Duluth


Last updated March 28 2019 at 5:43 AM

3678 Postwaite

3678 Postwaite Cir · No Longer Available
Location

3678 Postwaite Cir, Duluth, GA 30097

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Freshly renovated 3 Bedroom Townhome with Hardwood Floor on main, Private Back Yard, Granite Counter Top in the kitchen also in all bathrooms, New Paint

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3678 Postwaite have any available units?
3678 Postwaite doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duluth, GA.
How much is rent in Duluth, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3678 Postwaite have?
Some of 3678 Postwaite's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3678 Postwaite currently offering any rent specials?
3678 Postwaite is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3678 Postwaite pet-friendly?
No, 3678 Postwaite is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duluth.
Does 3678 Postwaite offer parking?
Yes, 3678 Postwaite offers parking.
Does 3678 Postwaite have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3678 Postwaite does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3678 Postwaite have a pool?
Yes, 3678 Postwaite has a pool.
Does 3678 Postwaite have accessible units?
No, 3678 Postwaite does not have accessible units.
Does 3678 Postwaite have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3678 Postwaite has units with dishwashers.

