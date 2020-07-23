All apartments in Duluth
3650 Longlake Drive
Last updated June 9 2019 at 2:05 AM

3650 Longlake Drive

3650 Longlake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3650 Longlake Drive, Duluth, GA 30097

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
Traditional brick home w/gorgeous lake view from your deck & dining room. Separate living room, dining, kitchen open to the family room. Kitchen has newer appliances, center island, granite c'tops. Refrig, Washer, & Dryer all included. Exterior & interior recently painted;newer carpet thru-out. Large master upstairs with trey ceiling, his/hers double vanities, sep shower, whirlpool tub, walk-in closets. 4 bdrms + bonus room Up. Community sidewalks, 2 lakes, pool, clubhouse, playgrnd, & tennis! Close to downtown historic Duluth, great shopping & restaurants nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3650 Longlake Drive have any available units?
3650 Longlake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duluth, GA.
How much is rent in Duluth, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3650 Longlake Drive have?
Some of 3650 Longlake Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3650 Longlake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3650 Longlake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3650 Longlake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3650 Longlake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duluth.
Does 3650 Longlake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3650 Longlake Drive offers parking.
Does 3650 Longlake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3650 Longlake Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3650 Longlake Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3650 Longlake Drive has a pool.
Does 3650 Longlake Drive have accessible units?
No, 3650 Longlake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3650 Longlake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3650 Longlake Drive has units with dishwashers.
