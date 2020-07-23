3650 Longlake Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool tennis court

Traditional brick home w/gorgeous lake view from your deck & dining room. Separate living room, dining, kitchen open to the family room. Kitchen has newer appliances, center island, granite c'tops. Refrig, Washer, & Dryer all included. Exterior & interior recently painted;newer carpet thru-out. Large master upstairs with trey ceiling, his/hers double vanities, sep shower, whirlpool tub, walk-in closets. 4 bdrms + bonus room Up. Community sidewalks, 2 lakes, pool, clubhouse, playgrnd, & tennis! Close to downtown historic Duluth, great shopping & restaurants nearby.