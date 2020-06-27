All apartments in Duluth
3638 South Street
Last updated July 7 2019 at 1:35 AM

3638 South Street

3638 South St · No Longer Available
Location

3638 South St, Duluth, GA 30096

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This private 4 sided all brick Duplex property located in hot Downtown Duluth which is a 2 bedroom 1.5 bath home. It is over 950 square feet inside. It has a beautiful forest and gorgeous landscaping surrounding the property. It is a very quite and private community with lots of storage and space. Very safe for kids to play. This property is a must see for all renters!!
This property is a 2 bedroom 1.5 bath home. It is over 925 square feet inside. It has a beautiful forest and gorgeous landscaping surrounding the property. It is a very quite and private community. This property is a must see for all renters!! YOUR DISCOUNTED MONTHLY RENT WILL BE $950 PER MONTH, SECURITY DEPOSIT: Is $900, and will be maintained in an escrow account for the owner. The security deposit will be returned to the renter at the conclusion of the the lease provided the terms of the lease have been met. In some of our properties, small pets are welcome. Check with your property manager. LEASE TERM: 12 to 18 months, AVAILABILITY: The home is available now. SCHOOLS: The home is served by Duluth City & Gwinnett County schools, most of which are within walking distance. Parents who live in this district are particularly pleased with these schools. Duluth Middle and Duluth High School offer excellent education. More information is available at www.678rent.com under "Our Properties".

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3638 South Street have any available units?
3638 South Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duluth, GA.
How much is rent in Duluth, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3638 South Street have?
Some of 3638 South Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3638 South Street currently offering any rent specials?
3638 South Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3638 South Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3638 South Street is pet friendly.
Does 3638 South Street offer parking?
Yes, 3638 South Street offers parking.
Does 3638 South Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3638 South Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3638 South Street have a pool?
No, 3638 South Street does not have a pool.
Does 3638 South Street have accessible units?
No, 3638 South Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3638 South Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3638 South Street has units with dishwashers.
