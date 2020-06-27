3638 South Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

This property is a 2 bedroom 1.5 bath home. It is over 925 square feet inside. It has a beautiful forest and gorgeous landscaping surrounding the property. It is a very quite and private community. This property is a must see for all renters!! YOUR DISCOUNTED MONTHLY RENT WILL BE $950 PER MONTH, SECURITY DEPOSIT: Is $900, and will be maintained in an escrow account for the owner. The security deposit will be returned to the renter at the conclusion of the the lease provided the terms of the lease have been met. In some of our properties, small pets are welcome. Check with your property manager. LEASE TERM: 12 to 18 months, AVAILABILITY: The home is available now. SCHOOLS: The home is served by Duluth City & Gwinnett County schools, most of which are within walking distance. Parents who live in this district are particularly pleased with these schools. Duluth Middle and Duluth High School offer excellent education. More information is available at www.678rent.com under "Our Properties".