3 sides brick, full daylight basement, private wooded backyard, hardwood floor on main floor, clean and move in condition, refrigerator, washer, dryer included. .execellent school district and convenient location.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3373 Stoneham Drive have any available units?
How much is rent in Duluth, GA?
What amenities does 3373 Stoneham Drive have?
Some of 3373 Stoneham Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3373 Stoneham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3373 Stoneham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.