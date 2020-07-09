All apartments in Duluth
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:48 AM

3373 Stoneham Drive

3373 Stoneham Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3373 Stoneham Dr, Duluth, GA 30097

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
3 sides brick, full daylight basement, private wooded backyard, hardwood floor on main floor, clean and move in condition, refrigerator, washer, dryer included. .execellent school district and convenient location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3373 Stoneham Drive have any available units?
3373 Stoneham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duluth, GA.
How much is rent in Duluth, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3373 Stoneham Drive have?
Some of 3373 Stoneham Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3373 Stoneham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3373 Stoneham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3373 Stoneham Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3373 Stoneham Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duluth.
Does 3373 Stoneham Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3373 Stoneham Drive offers parking.
Does 3373 Stoneham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3373 Stoneham Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3373 Stoneham Drive have a pool?
No, 3373 Stoneham Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3373 Stoneham Drive have accessible units?
No, 3373 Stoneham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3373 Stoneham Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3373 Stoneham Drive has units with dishwashers.

