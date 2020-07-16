All apartments in Duluth
Find more places like 3369 Benthollow Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Duluth, GA
/
3369 Benthollow Lane
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

3369 Benthollow Lane

3369 Benthollow Lane · (404) 901-1170
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Duluth
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3369 Benthollow Lane, Duluth, GA 30096

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3369 Benthollow Lane · Avail. now

$1,645

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1477 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
playground
pool
tennis court
**AVAILABLE NOW** 3 bd / 2.5 bath house in swim tennis community - Spacious 3 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom on corner lot! Bright and open, family room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace- open to dining room! Kitchen with new stainless steel fridge and stove/oven and sliding door to private rear patio. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Located near quiet cul-de-sac with great playground! Swim / Tennis community!
***PRICE REDUCED TO $1,600.00 MONTHLY WITH TWO YEAR LEASE***

Pets: 1 small dog (under 20 lbs) may be considered.

Schools: Chattahoochee E.S., Duluth M.S., Duluth H.S.

Availability: Available 7/13/2020
Schedule a showing: https://rentappeal.com/available-properties/
Or call: 470-709-0633
.

APPLYING FOR THIS HOME: No applications shall be processed without paid application fees. Each person living in the home full or part time, age 18 or above, must submit an application and be listed on the lease. We allow a maximum of two adults plus children. Application Fee is $50 per applicant and non-refundable. Rental application and guidelines are found at rentappeal.com. $125 admin fee ($200 with pets)

DISCLOSURE: All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Price, features, and availability are subject to errors, omissions, and change without notice. Confirm details with listing Agent.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4896988)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3369 Benthollow Lane have any available units?
3369 Benthollow Lane has a unit available for $1,645 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Duluth, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3369 Benthollow Lane have?
Some of 3369 Benthollow Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3369 Benthollow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3369 Benthollow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3369 Benthollow Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3369 Benthollow Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3369 Benthollow Lane offer parking?
No, 3369 Benthollow Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3369 Benthollow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3369 Benthollow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3369 Benthollow Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3369 Benthollow Lane has a pool.
Does 3369 Benthollow Lane have accessible units?
No, 3369 Benthollow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3369 Benthollow Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3369 Benthollow Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3369 Benthollow Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Carrington Court
3800 Club Dr
Duluth, GA 30096
Cortland Portico
2110 Preston Park Dr
Duluth, GA 30096
Promenade at Berkeley
3750 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
The Atlantic Howell Station
3655 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Bridgewater
1500 Ridge Brook Trail
Duluth, GA 30096
Avonlea on the River
6015 State Bridge Rd
Duluth, GA 30097
The Reserve at Sugarloaf Apartments
2605 Meadow Church Rd
Duluth, GA 30097
Carrington Chase
6280 S Norcross Tucket Road
Duluth, GA 30084

Similar Pages

Duluth 1 BedroomsDuluth 2 Bedrooms
Duluth 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDuluth Dog Friendly Apartments
Duluth Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GA
Johns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GA
Woodstock, GADouglasville, GAMcDonough, GATucker, GAPeachtree City, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity