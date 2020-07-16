3369 Benthollow Lane

Amenities

**AVAILABLE NOW** 3 bd / 2.5 bath house in swim tennis community - Spacious 3 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom on corner lot! Bright and open, family room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace- open to dining room! Kitchen with new stainless steel fridge and stove/oven and sliding door to private rear patio. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Located near quiet cul-de-sac with great playground! Swim / Tennis community!

***PRICE REDUCED TO $1,600.00 MONTHLY WITH TWO YEAR LEASE***



Pets: 1 small dog (under 20 lbs) may be considered.



Schools: Chattahoochee E.S., Duluth M.S., Duluth H.S.



Availability: Available 7/13/2020

Schedule a showing: https://rentappeal.com/available-properties/

Or call: 470-709-0633

APPLYING FOR THIS HOME: No applications shall be processed without paid application fees. Each person living in the home full or part time, age 18 or above, must submit an application and be listed on the lease. We allow a maximum of two adults plus children. Application Fee is $50 per applicant and non-refundable. Rental application and guidelines are found at rentappeal.com. $125 admin fee ($200 with pets)



DISCLOSURE: All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Price, features, and availability are subject to errors, omissions, and change without notice. Confirm details with listing Agent.



No Cats Allowed



