3282 Hartford Mill Place

Location! Location! Location! Gated luxury townhouse in the heart of Duluth + great school district. Open kitchen concept with big granite island. Hardwood floor throughout first level and the garage level. Many many storage space!! Ready to move in condition.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
