Last updated December 2 2019 at 11:52 PM

3282 Hartford Mill Place

3282 Hartford Mill Place · No Longer Available
Location

3282 Hartford Mill Place, Duluth, GA 30097

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location! Location! Location! Gated luxury townhouse in the heart of Duluth + great school district. Open kitchen concept with big granite island. Hardwood floor throughout first level and the garage level. Many many storage space!! Ready to move in condition.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3282 Hartford Mill Place have any available units?
3282 Hartford Mill Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duluth, GA.
How much is rent in Duluth, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3282 Hartford Mill Place have?
Some of 3282 Hartford Mill Place's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3282 Hartford Mill Place currently offering any rent specials?
3282 Hartford Mill Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3282 Hartford Mill Place pet-friendly?
No, 3282 Hartford Mill Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duluth.
Does 3282 Hartford Mill Place offer parking?
Yes, 3282 Hartford Mill Place offers parking.
Does 3282 Hartford Mill Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3282 Hartford Mill Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3282 Hartford Mill Place have a pool?
No, 3282 Hartford Mill Place does not have a pool.
Does 3282 Hartford Mill Place have accessible units?
No, 3282 Hartford Mill Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3282 Hartford Mill Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3282 Hartford Mill Place has units with dishwashers.

