3270 Dundee Ridge Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3270 Dundee Ridge Way

3270 Dundee Ridge Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

3270 Dundee Ridge Way, Duluth, GA 30096

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Conveniently located in the heart of Duluth, this newly renovated 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is open, bright and overly inviting. The family room is centered by a stunning fireplace leading into an open kitchen with private backyard view. With spacious bedrooms, separate dining room, new appliances, fresh interior paint throughout, new carpeting throughout and quaint neighborhood environment this home is a must see and will definitely not last long!

AVAILABLE: Immediately
SHOW: LOCKBOX
PETS: YES, OK with Conditions
*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Home is available to view, visit our website at www.title1management.com. to schedule your viewing TODAY!

All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:
Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application
Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount
ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions
MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history
$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted
No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.

For more information on our properties and screening criteria visit www.title1management.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3270 Dundee Ridge Way have any available units?
3270 Dundee Ridge Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duluth, GA.
How much is rent in Duluth, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3270 Dundee Ridge Way have?
Some of 3270 Dundee Ridge Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3270 Dundee Ridge Way currently offering any rent specials?
3270 Dundee Ridge Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3270 Dundee Ridge Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3270 Dundee Ridge Way is pet friendly.
Does 3270 Dundee Ridge Way offer parking?
Yes, 3270 Dundee Ridge Way offers parking.
Does 3270 Dundee Ridge Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3270 Dundee Ridge Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3270 Dundee Ridge Way have a pool?
No, 3270 Dundee Ridge Way does not have a pool.
Does 3270 Dundee Ridge Way have accessible units?
No, 3270 Dundee Ridge Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3270 Dundee Ridge Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3270 Dundee Ridge Way has units with dishwashers.
