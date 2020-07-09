All apartments in Duluth
Find more places like 3080 Barnwood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Duluth, GA
/
3080 Barnwood
Last updated June 5 2020 at 2:33 AM

3080 Barnwood

3080 Barnwood Xing · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Duluth
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3080 Barnwood Xing, Duluth, GA 30097

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). MainStreet Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. This home is on the Rently lockbox system. Application fees are $40 per adult. Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3080 Barnwood have any available units?
3080 Barnwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duluth, GA.
How much is rent in Duluth, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3080 Barnwood have?
Some of 3080 Barnwood's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3080 Barnwood currently offering any rent specials?
3080 Barnwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3080 Barnwood pet-friendly?
Yes, 3080 Barnwood is pet friendly.
Does 3080 Barnwood offer parking?
Yes, 3080 Barnwood offers parking.
Does 3080 Barnwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3080 Barnwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3080 Barnwood have a pool?
No, 3080 Barnwood does not have a pool.
Does 3080 Barnwood have accessible units?
No, 3080 Barnwood does not have accessible units.
Does 3080 Barnwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3080 Barnwood has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Columns at Club Drive
3920 Club Dr
Duluth, GA 30096
Carrington Court
3800 Club Dr
Duluth, GA 30096
Merritt at Sugarloaf
2951 Satellite Blvd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Promenade at Berkeley
3750 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
The Estates at Crossroads
2620 N Berkeley Lake Rd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Gables Sugarloaf
100 Woodiron Dr
Duluth, GA 30097
Paramont Apartments
4201 Pleasant Lake Village Ln NW
Duluth, GA 30096
The Rey on Reynolds
3360 Steve Reynolds Boulevard
Duluth, GA 30096

Similar Pages

Duluth 1 BedroomsDuluth 2 Bedrooms
Duluth 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDuluth Apartments with Balcony
Duluth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College