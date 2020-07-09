Rent Calculator
Duluth, GA
2990 Barnwood Crossing
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
2990 Barnwood Crossing
2990 Barnwood Xing
No Longer Available
Browse Similar Places
Duluth
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
Location
2990 Barnwood Xing, Duluth, GA 30097
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
(RLNE4565573)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2990 Barnwood Crossing have any available units?
2990 Barnwood Crossing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Duluth, GA
.
How much is rent in Duluth, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Duluth Rent Report
.
Is 2990 Barnwood Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
2990 Barnwood Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2990 Barnwood Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, 2990 Barnwood Crossing is pet friendly.
Does 2990 Barnwood Crossing offer parking?
No, 2990 Barnwood Crossing does not offer parking.
Does 2990 Barnwood Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2990 Barnwood Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2990 Barnwood Crossing have a pool?
No, 2990 Barnwood Crossing does not have a pool.
Does 2990 Barnwood Crossing have accessible units?
No, 2990 Barnwood Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does 2990 Barnwood Crossing have units with dishwashers?
No, 2990 Barnwood Crossing does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2990 Barnwood Crossing have units with air conditioning?
No, 2990 Barnwood Crossing does not have units with air conditioning.
