Home
/
Duluth, GA
/
2785 Buford Highway
Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:33 AM
2785 Buford Highway
2785 Buford Highway
Location
2785 Buford Highway, Duluth, GA 30096
Amenities
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
COMMERCIAL Rental. Store frontage facing main road. End Unit. Very high visibility and traffic count. Great space.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2785 Buford Highway have any available units?
2785 Buford Highway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Duluth, GA
.
How much is rent in Duluth, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Duluth Rent Report
.
Is 2785 Buford Highway currently offering any rent specials?
2785 Buford Highway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2785 Buford Highway pet-friendly?
No, 2785 Buford Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Duluth
.
Does 2785 Buford Highway offer parking?
Yes, 2785 Buford Highway does offer parking.
Does 2785 Buford Highway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2785 Buford Highway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2785 Buford Highway have a pool?
No, 2785 Buford Highway does not have a pool.
Does 2785 Buford Highway have accessible units?
No, 2785 Buford Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 2785 Buford Highway have units with dishwashers?
No, 2785 Buford Highway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2785 Buford Highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 2785 Buford Highway does not have units with air conditioning.
