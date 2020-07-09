---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b9e5f04056 ---- Fabulous home in great Duluth Neighborhood. Open floor plan. Two bedrooms / 2 Full baths on main level. Large loft great for an office or 3rd bedroom. Fenced yard. 1 car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2747 Albion Farm Way have any available units?
2747 Albion Farm Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duluth, GA.
How much is rent in Duluth, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
Is 2747 Albion Farm Way currently offering any rent specials?
2747 Albion Farm Way is not currently offering any rent specials.