2611 Old Peachtree Road
Last updated June 21 2019 at 2:24 AM
1 of 1
2611 Old Peachtree Road
2611 Old Peachtree Road
No Longer Available
Location
2611 Old Peachtree Road, Duluth, GA 30097
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great location - Dacula schools. NO HOA! Large yard. Recently renovated. Huge kitchen.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2611 Old Peachtree Road have any available units?
2611 Old Peachtree Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Duluth, GA
.
How much is rent in Duluth, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Duluth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2611 Old Peachtree Road have?
Some of 2611 Old Peachtree Road's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2611 Old Peachtree Road currently offering any rent specials?
2611 Old Peachtree Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2611 Old Peachtree Road pet-friendly?
No, 2611 Old Peachtree Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Duluth
.
Does 2611 Old Peachtree Road offer parking?
No, 2611 Old Peachtree Road does not offer parking.
Does 2611 Old Peachtree Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2611 Old Peachtree Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2611 Old Peachtree Road have a pool?
No, 2611 Old Peachtree Road does not have a pool.
Does 2611 Old Peachtree Road have accessible units?
No, 2611 Old Peachtree Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2611 Old Peachtree Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2611 Old Peachtree Road has units with dishwashers.
