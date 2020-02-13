All apartments in Duluth
Find more places like 2488 Village Park Bnd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Duluth, GA
/
2488 Village Park Bnd
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:59 AM

2488 Village Park Bnd

2488 Village Park Bnd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Duluth
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2488 Village Park Bnd, Duluth, GA 30096
Berkeley Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Emory plan by Taylor Morrison. Only 2 years old home ! Offering 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath and a open main living area. Granite countertop in kitchen & upstairs bathroom. Stainless steel appliance including a refrigerator. Ceiling fan in all bedrooms & living room. Open & bright floor plan. Conventionally located in the heart of Duluth. Near shopping, schools and much much more. Nestled adjacent to Shorty Howell park which offers acres and acres of family fun. Rent includes lawncare, trash pick up & community pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2488 Village Park Bnd have any available units?
2488 Village Park Bnd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duluth, GA.
How much is rent in Duluth, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2488 Village Park Bnd have?
Some of 2488 Village Park Bnd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2488 Village Park Bnd currently offering any rent specials?
2488 Village Park Bnd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2488 Village Park Bnd pet-friendly?
No, 2488 Village Park Bnd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duluth.
Does 2488 Village Park Bnd offer parking?
Yes, 2488 Village Park Bnd offers parking.
Does 2488 Village Park Bnd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2488 Village Park Bnd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2488 Village Park Bnd have a pool?
Yes, 2488 Village Park Bnd has a pool.
Does 2488 Village Park Bnd have accessible units?
No, 2488 Village Park Bnd does not have accessible units.
Does 2488 Village Park Bnd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2488 Village Park Bnd has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Columns at Club Drive
3920 Club Dr
Duluth, GA 30096
Amberlake Village
2906 Old Norcross Rd
Duluth, GA 30096
Bridgewater
1500 Ridge Brook Trail
Duluth, GA 30096
The Berkeley
2580 N Berkeley Lake Rd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Avonlea on the River
6015 State Bridge Rd
Duluth, GA 30097
Gables Sugarloaf
100 Woodiron Dr
Duluth, GA 30097
The Reserve at Sugarloaf Apartments
2605 Meadow Church Rd
Duluth, GA 30097
The Rey on Reynolds
3360 Steve Reynolds Boulevard
Duluth, GA 30096

Similar Pages

Duluth 1 BedroomsDuluth 2 Bedrooms
Duluth 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDuluth Apartments with Balcony
Duluth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College