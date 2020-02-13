2488 Village Park Bnd

Amenities

Emory plan by Taylor Morrison. Only 2 years old home ! Offering 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath and a open main living area. Granite countertop in kitchen & upstairs bathroom. Stainless steel appliance including a refrigerator. Ceiling fan in all bedrooms & living room. Open & bright floor plan. Conventionally located in the heart of Duluth. Near shopping, schools and much much more. Nestled adjacent to Shorty Howell park which offers acres and acres of family fun. Rent includes lawncare, trash pick up & community pool.