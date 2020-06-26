All apartments in Duluth
2440 Royston Drive
Last updated June 18 2019 at 6:16 AM

2440 Royston Drive

2440 Royston Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2440 Royston Dr, Duluth, GA 30097

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
playground
pool
peachtree ridge high school ................back deck..........front porch...........swimming pool.............children playground

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2440 Royston Drive have any available units?
2440 Royston Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duluth, GA.
How much is rent in Duluth, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2440 Royston Drive have?
Some of 2440 Royston Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2440 Royston Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2440 Royston Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2440 Royston Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2440 Royston Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duluth.
Does 2440 Royston Drive offer parking?
No, 2440 Royston Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2440 Royston Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2440 Royston Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2440 Royston Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2440 Royston Drive has a pool.
Does 2440 Royston Drive have accessible units?
No, 2440 Royston Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2440 Royston Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2440 Royston Drive has units with dishwashers.
