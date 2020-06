Amenities

Home all hardwoods throughout, tile floors, tile bathrooms, bright open two story family room with wall of windows, open kitchen with oak cabinets and stainless steel appliances, guest room on main and master suite and two secondary bedrooms upstairs, each with therir own bathroom, full unfinished basement has a full bathroom' huge deck overlooks creek and covered porch off main floor to just sit and take in the beautiful view!