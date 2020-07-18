All apartments in Duluth
2107 Hailston Drive

2107 Hailston Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2107 Hailston Lane, Duluth, GA 30097

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious townhome with private, wooded back in a fantastic location with convenient access to I-85, Infinite Energy,schools, shopping, supermarkets, restaurants....
Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer all included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2107 Hailston Drive have any available units?
2107 Hailston Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duluth, GA.
How much is rent in Duluth, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2107 Hailston Drive have?
Some of 2107 Hailston Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2107 Hailston Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2107 Hailston Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2107 Hailston Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2107 Hailston Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duluth.
Does 2107 Hailston Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2107 Hailston Drive offers parking.
Does 2107 Hailston Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2107 Hailston Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2107 Hailston Drive have a pool?
No, 2107 Hailston Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2107 Hailston Drive have accessible units?
No, 2107 Hailston Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2107 Hailston Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2107 Hailston Drive has units with dishwashers.
