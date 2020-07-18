2092 Deptford Drive

Amenities
*Freshly Painted, Move in Ready* Sidewalk Community,has Pool and Park, Excellent Location of Sugarloaf Area, Great Schools!! Two Story Foyer with Hardwood Floors, Great Room with Hardwood Floors /Fireplace, Opens to Formal Dining Room with Hardwood Floors, and Sliding Door to Patio,Large Kitchen with Eat in Area! Large Open Casing overlook Formal Dining Room from Kitchen** Cathedral Ceiling Master Bedroom, Separate Shower, Garden Tub, Double Vanity and Large Walk in Closet** Upstair Laundry Room*New Water Heater* NO PET**REQUIRES FULL CREDIT REPORT W/ APPLICATION**