Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

2092 Deptford Drive

2092 Deptford Rd NW · (404) 309-7599
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2092 Deptford Rd NW, Duluth, GA 30097

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1768 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
*Freshly Painted, Move in Ready* Sidewalk Community,has Pool and Park, Excellent Location of Sugarloaf Area, Great Schools!! Two Story Foyer with Hardwood Floors, Great Room with Hardwood Floors /Fireplace, Opens to Formal Dining Room with Hardwood Floors, and Sliding Door to Patio,Large Kitchen with Eat in Area! Large Open Casing overlook Formal Dining Room from Kitchen** Cathedral Ceiling Master Bedroom, Separate Shower, Garden Tub, Double Vanity and Large Walk in Closet** Upstair Laundry Room*New Water Heater* NO PET**REQUIRES FULL CREDIT REPORT W/ APPLICATION**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2092 Deptford Drive have any available units?
2092 Deptford Drive has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Duluth, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2092 Deptford Drive have?
Some of 2092 Deptford Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2092 Deptford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2092 Deptford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2092 Deptford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2092 Deptford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duluth.
Does 2092 Deptford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2092 Deptford Drive offers parking.
Does 2092 Deptford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2092 Deptford Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2092 Deptford Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2092 Deptford Drive has a pool.
Does 2092 Deptford Drive have accessible units?
No, 2092 Deptford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2092 Deptford Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2092 Deptford Drive has units with dishwashers.
