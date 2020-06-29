All apartments in Duluth
Find more places like 1961 Fosco Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Duluth, GA
/
1961 Fosco Drive
Last updated March 25 2020 at 5:28 AM

1961 Fosco Drive

1961 Fosco Dr NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Duluth
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1961 Fosco Dr NW, Duluth, GA 30097

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Convenient Amazon shopping at [ https://amzn.to/39c81tp ] -

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1961 Fosco Drive have any available units?
1961 Fosco Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duluth, GA.
How much is rent in Duluth, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1961 Fosco Drive have?
Some of 1961 Fosco Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1961 Fosco Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1961 Fosco Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1961 Fosco Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1961 Fosco Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duluth.
Does 1961 Fosco Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1961 Fosco Drive offers parking.
Does 1961 Fosco Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1961 Fosco Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1961 Fosco Drive have a pool?
No, 1961 Fosco Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1961 Fosco Drive have accessible units?
No, 1961 Fosco Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1961 Fosco Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1961 Fosco Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbors at Breckinridge
2100 Arbor Dr NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Carrington Court
3800 Club Dr
Duluth, GA 30096
The Estates at Crossroads
2620 N Berkeley Lake Rd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Bridgewater
1500 Ridge Brook Trail
Duluth, GA 30096
Landmark at Bella Vista Apartment Homes
4015 Satellite Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
The Reserve at Sugarloaf Apartments
2605 Meadow Church Rd
Duluth, GA 30097
Paramont Apartments
4201 Pleasant Lake Village Ln NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Carrington Chase
6280 S Norcross Tucket Road
Duluth, GA 30084

Similar Pages

Duluth 1 BedroomsDuluth 2 Bedrooms
Duluth 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDuluth Apartments with Balcony
Duluth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College