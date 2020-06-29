Rent Calculator
1961 Fosco Drive
Last updated March 25 2020 at 5:28 AM
1 of 1
1961 Fosco Drive
1961 Fosco Dr NW
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1961 Fosco Dr NW, Duluth, GA 30097
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1961 Fosco Drive have any available units?
1961 Fosco Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Duluth, GA
.
How much is rent in Duluth, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Duluth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1961 Fosco Drive have?
Some of 1961 Fosco Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1961 Fosco Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1961 Fosco Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1961 Fosco Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1961 Fosco Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Duluth
.
Does 1961 Fosco Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1961 Fosco Drive offers parking.
Does 1961 Fosco Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1961 Fosco Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1961 Fosco Drive have a pool?
No, 1961 Fosco Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1961 Fosco Drive have accessible units?
No, 1961 Fosco Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1961 Fosco Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1961 Fosco Drive has units with dishwashers.
