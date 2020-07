Gables Rock Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished bathtub extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court business center clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool bbq/grill package receiving trash valet elevator cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance car wash area conference room hot tub

We are all about our neighborhood setting as we are tucked away near the Morningside/Lenox Park neighborhood, nestled between beautiful single family homes. It gives the perfect balance of apartment and neighborhood living.