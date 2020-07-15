/
/
/
accessible apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:30 PM
110 Accessible Apartments for rent in Druid Hills, GA
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Druid Hills
1982 Westminster Way NE
1982 Westminster Way Northeast, Druid Hills, GA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1479 sqft
Renovated Emory Grove Home - Ready to Rent - Fully updated kitchen in this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home ready for immediate rent. Large living room and dining room combo with access to large side patio.
Results within 1 mile of Druid Hills
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 PM
$
25 Units Available
Mason Mill
Highland Lake
10 Highland Lake Cir, Decatur, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,145
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,511
1129 sqft
This community is nestled by a beautiful lake and offers residents a game room, fire pit and putting green. Located within minutes of Highway 120 shopping and dining options. Units feature fireplaces and hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
4 Units Available
Poncey-Highland
675 N Highland
675 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,834
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1194 sqft
These updated apartments feature Nest technology, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets, extra storage and bathtubs give you plenty of room to spread out.
Results within 5 miles of Druid Hills
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
44 Units Available
Medlock Park
Inkwell Decatur
2588 Decatur Village Drive, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,114
1156 sqft
Welcome to Inkwell Decatur Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Decatur, Georgia. We offer beautiful one and two bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
43 Units Available
Midtown
Hanover West Peachtree
1010 W Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,569
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,019
1166 sqft
Community residents enjoy Skydeck views of the city, a clubhouse and resident pantry. Apartment features include in-unit laundry, big bedrooms and private terraces. This Midtown location is convenient to Piedmont Park and all of Atlanta.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
56 Units Available
Centennial Hill
Generation Atlanta
369 Centennial Olympic Park Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,660
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1232 sqft
Generation unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve. When you live at Generation, your address says it all.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
57 Units Available
Knight Park - Howell Station
Aspire Westside
900 Joseph E. Lowery Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,335
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1169 sqft
Aspire Westside is exactly what you've been looking for. A trendy new apartment community set in the urban & upscale West Midtown neighborhood of Atlanta. Enjoy easy access to the best restaurants, shops, and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
58 Units Available
Midtown
Atlantic House
1163 W Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,560
693 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,757
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1190 sqft
Studios and 1-2 bedroom units in luxurious high-rise complex. Stylish interiors offer stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Just of I-75 and route 19, convenient to Woodruff Arts Center.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
41 Units Available
Midtown
Spectrum on Spring
1270 Spring Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,550
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
1054 sqft
Thrive at Spectrum on Spring.Redefining luxury urban living, come and experience the newest community of apartments in Midtown Atlanta, Spectrum on Spring.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
21 Units Available
Northlake
Providence of Northlake
2200 Ranchwood Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,081
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,947
1476 sqft
Enjoy pet-friendly apartment units with a patio or balcony, bathtub and hardwood floors. Property amenities feature a car wash area, media room and gym. Close to I-285 and the Northlake Mall.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
27 Units Available
Peachtree Heights West
2460 Peachtree at Peachtree Battle
2460 Peachtree Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,360
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1167 sqft
Resort-like setting with swimming pool, dog park, 24-hour gym, sauna and community garden. Recently renovated apartments with in-unit laundry, granite counters and stainless steel kitchen appliances.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
16 Units Available
Briarcliff Heights
Madison Druid Hills
2696 N Druid Hills Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,402
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,874
1403 sqft
Recently renovated apartments provide luxurious touches like a fireplace, sunroom and private patio or balcony. Kitchen upgrades include granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include places for pets and children to play.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
12 Units Available
Lindbergh - Morosgo
Peninsula at Buckhead
2591 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,303
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,668
1220 sqft
Apartments with granite counters and walk-in closets. Community features include a shuffleboard, billiards table, and fire pit. Close to bus lines on Piedmont Rd NE. Near the Forum on Peachtree Parkway for convenient shopping.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
24 Units Available
Midtown
Skyhouse South
100 6th St NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,381
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,789
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
1002 sqft
Modern studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments in Midtown South. Stunning city views from rooftop terrace and pool. Lots of bars and restaurants within walking distance along 5th and 6th Streets.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
33 Units Available
Buckhead Village
The Residence Buckhead Atlanta
297 East Paces Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,445
692 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,338
1492 sqft
Situated yards from Highway 141 and adjacent to The Shops Buckhead Atlanta. Apartments include in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony and a dishwasher. Community offers a pool, a pleasant courtyard and a pool table.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
11 Units Available
SoNo
Century Skyline
396 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,423
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,692
1295 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with easy access to I-75/85. Gated access. Community amenities include swimming pool, 24-hour gym and covered parking. Apartments feature washer/dryer hookup, fireplace, walk-in closets and private patio.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
2 Units Available
Dresden East
Sierra Village
2615 Oak Shadow Ln NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$960
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1150 sqft
Excellent location in Atlanta, close to Plaza Fiesta and Highway 23. Units feature one or two bedrooms with patio or balcony. Community includes pool and laundry.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
108 Units Available
Merry Hills
Legacy at Druid Hills
1491 Druid Valley Drive, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$967
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,268
1332 sqft
Spacious layouts. Modern kitchens with dark cabinets, stone counters, black appliances and glass tile backsplashes. Patio or balcony available. Close proximity to entertainment, restaurants and retail.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
227 Units Available
South Tuxedo Park
Gentry
3172 Roswell Road, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,343
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,581
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1178 sqft
Equal parts soft and strong, sophisticated and confident, Gentry brings a new level of prestige to the illustrious Buckhead neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
23 Units Available
Avondale Estates
Willis Avondale Estates
2700 East College Avenue, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,344
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,833
1199 sqft
Willis Avondale Estates apartments are nestled just outside Atlanta in Decatur, which was recently rated as the #1 place to live in Georgia.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
40 Units Available
Midtown
Nine15 Midtown
915 West Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,596
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,786
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,457
1330 sqft
Modern apartments with updated kitchens, quartz counters, wood-style flooring with tailored carpet in bedrooms. Open concept for living/dining areas, in-unit laundry, stunning Atlanta skyline views. Pet-friendly building, sky deck, pool, fitness club. Alta Midtown neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
56 Units Available
Loring Heights
The 500
500 Northside Cir NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,149
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1175 sqft
Near I-78 and I-85. Minutes from downtown. This upscale community offers features like stainless steel appliances and faux wood flooring. On-site laundry, fitness center and a pool with a sun deck. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
19 Units Available
Grant Park
Glenwood at Grant Park
860 Glenwood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,385
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,455
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1170 sqft
Direct access to I-20. In-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Numerous recreational options: bocce court, swimming pool, outdoor grill and fire pits. Business center, conference room and coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
21 Units Available
Brookwood Hills
Brookwood Valley Apartments
2035 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$860
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,514
988 sqft
Newly updated homes with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Property includes a business center, clubhouse and gym. Easy access to I-85 and I-75 for a convenient commute. By Lakewood Amphitheatre.
Similar Pages
Druid Hills 1 BedroomsDruid Hills 2 BedroomsDruid Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDruid Hills 3 BedroomsDruid Hills Accessible ApartmentsDruid Hills Apartments with Balconies
Druid Hills Apartments with GaragesDruid Hills Apartments with GymsDruid Hills Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDruid Hills Apartments with ParkingDruid Hills Apartments with PoolsDruid Hills Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GA