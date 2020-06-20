All apartments in Druid Hills
743 Houston Mill Road Apartment #3

743 Houston Mill Road Northeast · (678) 888-1219
Location

743 Houston Mill Road Northeast, Druid Hills, GA 30329

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 743 Houston Mill Road Apartment #3 · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
Charming 3BR/2BA apartment near Emory - FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED. Amazing location on Emory's campus across the street from CDC and walking distance Emory campus. This unit includes: GE appliances, open kitchen with breakfast room, gas-start fireplace, built-ins, private back deck, sunroom, separate living & dining rooms, walk-in pantry/laundry room, double thermal pane windows, tons of storage, pool/tennis and best of all located near shops shopping/nightlife and interstates.

(RLNE5778080)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 743 Houston Mill Road Apartment #3 have any available units?
743 Houston Mill Road Apartment #3 has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 743 Houston Mill Road Apartment #3 have?
Some of 743 Houston Mill Road Apartment #3's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 743 Houston Mill Road Apartment #3 currently offering any rent specials?
743 Houston Mill Road Apartment #3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 743 Houston Mill Road Apartment #3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 743 Houston Mill Road Apartment #3 is pet friendly.
Does 743 Houston Mill Road Apartment #3 offer parking?
No, 743 Houston Mill Road Apartment #3 does not offer parking.
Does 743 Houston Mill Road Apartment #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 743 Houston Mill Road Apartment #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 743 Houston Mill Road Apartment #3 have a pool?
Yes, 743 Houston Mill Road Apartment #3 has a pool.
Does 743 Houston Mill Road Apartment #3 have accessible units?
No, 743 Houston Mill Road Apartment #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 743 Houston Mill Road Apartment #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 743 Houston Mill Road Apartment #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 743 Houston Mill Road Apartment #3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 743 Houston Mill Road Apartment #3 does not have units with air conditioning.
