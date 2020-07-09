All apartments in Druid Hills
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

466 Burlington - 2

466 Burlington Road · No Longer Available
Location

466 Burlington Road, Druid Hills, GA 30307
Druid Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Walking distance to Emory.Adorable Brick Triplex.Screened in front porch.Large living room, separate dining room, cute and bright kitchen.2 spacious bedrooms and vintage tiled bath.Shared laundry in the basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 466 Burlington - 2 have any available units?
466 Burlington - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 466 Burlington - 2 have?
Some of 466 Burlington - 2's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 466 Burlington - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
466 Burlington - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 466 Burlington - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 466 Burlington - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 466 Burlington - 2 offer parking?
No, 466 Burlington - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 466 Burlington - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 466 Burlington - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 466 Burlington - 2 have a pool?
No, 466 Burlington - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 466 Burlington - 2 have accessible units?
No, 466 Burlington - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 466 Burlington - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 466 Burlington - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 466 Burlington - 2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 466 Burlington - 2 has units with air conditioning.

