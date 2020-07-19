Rent Calculator
Druid Hills, GA
1960 Ridgewood Drive
Last updated April 9 2019 at 10:23 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1960 Ridgewood Drive
1960 Ridgewood Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1960 Ridgewood Drive, Druid Hills, GA 30307
Amenities
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
- Amazing location. Walking distance to Emory University. 4 bedrooms 2 baths, hardwood floors.
(RLNE2594580)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1960 Ridgewood Drive have any available units?
1960 Ridgewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Druid Hills, GA
.
Is 1960 Ridgewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1960 Ridgewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1960 Ridgewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1960 Ridgewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Druid Hills
.
Does 1960 Ridgewood Drive offer parking?
No, 1960 Ridgewood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1960 Ridgewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1960 Ridgewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1960 Ridgewood Drive have a pool?
No, 1960 Ridgewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1960 Ridgewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1960 Ridgewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1960 Ridgewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1960 Ridgewood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1960 Ridgewood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1960 Ridgewood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
