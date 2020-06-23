1719 Ridgewood Drive NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Walking distance to the Emory Campus and Emory Village, convenient to CDC, VA, Children's Healthcare campus and downtown Decatur. Spacious home with a spectacular back yard! Two living rooms, office, separate dining room and an eat-in kitchen. Three bedrooms and one bath up, one bedroom/one bath each on the main level and the walk-out terrace level. A screened in porch adds three season living space. Property is also listed for sale. Online application process through FMLS, application fee must be received prior to sending out the application.