Druid Hills, GA
1536 Beech Valley Way
1536 Beech Valley Way

1536 Beech Valley Way Northeast · (404) 564-7200
Location

1536 Beech Valley Way Northeast, Druid Hills, GA 30306
Morningside - Lenox Park

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Furnished or unfurnished 3bd/2ba Main Level unit in a duplex available for both short and long term. Located in a very desirable, walkable, and historic Atlanta neighborhood - Druid Hills/Morningside. Centrally located to Emory, Buckhead, Decatur, Virginia Highland, Midtown and so much more! Fully furnished bedrooms and common areas. Kitchen appliances, utensils, and wares included. W/D located in the basement and space for extra storage. Driveway parking for 2 cars with plenty of street parking. Leasee is responsible for all utilities. Yard maintenance taken care of by owner. Owner is a licensed agent in the state of GA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1536 Beech Valley Way have any available units?
1536 Beech Valley Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 1536 Beech Valley Way have?
Some of 1536 Beech Valley Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1536 Beech Valley Way currently offering any rent specials?
1536 Beech Valley Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1536 Beech Valley Way pet-friendly?
No, 1536 Beech Valley Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Druid Hills.
Does 1536 Beech Valley Way offer parking?
Yes, 1536 Beech Valley Way offers parking.
Does 1536 Beech Valley Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1536 Beech Valley Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1536 Beech Valley Way have a pool?
No, 1536 Beech Valley Way does not have a pool.
Does 1536 Beech Valley Way have accessible units?
No, 1536 Beech Valley Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1536 Beech Valley Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1536 Beech Valley Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1536 Beech Valley Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1536 Beech Valley Way does not have units with air conditioning.
