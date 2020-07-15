1536 Beech Valley Way

Amenities

Furnished or unfurnished 3bd/2ba Main Level unit in a duplex available for both short and long term. Located in a very desirable, walkable, and historic Atlanta neighborhood - Druid Hills/Morningside. Centrally located to Emory, Buckhead, Decatur, Virginia Highland, Midtown and so much more! Fully furnished bedrooms and common areas. Kitchen appliances, utensils, and wares included. W/D located in the basement and space for extra storage. Driveway parking for 2 cars with plenty of street parking. Leasee is responsible for all utilities. Yard maintenance taken care of by owner. Owner is a licensed agent in the state of GA.