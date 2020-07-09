All apartments in Druid Hills
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:28 PM

1384 Emory Rd

1384 Emory Road · No Longer Available
Location

1384 Emory Road, Druid Hills, GA 30306
Druid Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cute Duplex with 2 bedrooms and extra bonus room. Hardwood floors and tiled kitchen. Can walk to Emory campus, close to VA Highlands, Emory, CDC, Downtown Decatur.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1384 Emory Rd have any available units?
1384 Emory Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Druid Hills, GA.
Is 1384 Emory Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1384 Emory Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1384 Emory Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1384 Emory Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Druid Hills.
Does 1384 Emory Rd offer parking?
No, 1384 Emory Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1384 Emory Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1384 Emory Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1384 Emory Rd have a pool?
No, 1384 Emory Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1384 Emory Rd have accessible units?
No, 1384 Emory Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1384 Emory Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1384 Emory Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1384 Emory Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1384 Emory Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

