Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Druid Hills
Find more places like 1384 Emory Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Druid Hills, GA
/
1384 Emory Rd
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:28 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1384 Emory Rd
1384 Emory Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Druid Hills
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1384 Emory Road, Druid Hills, GA 30306
Druid Hills
Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cute Duplex with 2 bedrooms and extra bonus room. Hardwood floors and tiled kitchen. Can walk to Emory campus, close to VA Highlands, Emory, CDC, Downtown Decatur.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1384 Emory Rd have any available units?
1384 Emory Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Druid Hills, GA
.
Is 1384 Emory Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1384 Emory Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1384 Emory Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1384 Emory Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Druid Hills
.
Does 1384 Emory Rd offer parking?
No, 1384 Emory Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1384 Emory Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1384 Emory Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1384 Emory Rd have a pool?
No, 1384 Emory Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1384 Emory Rd have accessible units?
No, 1384 Emory Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1384 Emory Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1384 Emory Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1384 Emory Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1384 Emory Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Gables Rock Springs
550 Rock Springs Ct NE
Druid Hills, GA 30306
Highland Square
1400 Briarcliff Rd NE
Druid Hills, GA 30306
Similar Pages
Druid Hills 1 Bedrooms
Druid Hills 2 Bedrooms
Druid Hills Cheap Places
Druid Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
Druid Hills Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
McDonough, GA
Woodstock, GA
Canton, GA
Holly Springs, GA
Buford, GA
Lilburn, GA
Dallas, GA
Union City, GA
Sugar Hill, GA
Snellville, GA
Stone Mountain, GA
Clarkston, GA
Loganville, GA
Fair Oaks, GA
Oakwood, GA
Hiram, GA
Morrow, GA
Hapeville, GA
Flowery Branch, GA
Locust Grove, GA
Grayson, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Emory University
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Lanier Technical College
Life University