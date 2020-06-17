1375 Edmund Court NE

Amenities
Rare opportunity to lease a spacious & inviting residence in Morningside school district in a superb Virginia-Highland location, equally convenient to Midtown, Emory/CDC, Decatur and Downtown. Located in Edmund Park, a community of upscale craftsman-style homes only moments to excellent restaurants & shops. Covered front porch, large living/dining spaces, enclosed/screened back porch. Large immaculate kitchen and master BR suite. Vaulted master BR with spa-like bath, extra-deep garage, great roommate plan. Carpeting less than one year old + home in beautiful condition.