Last updated May 15 2020 at 10:15 AM

1375 Edmund Court NE

1375 Edmund Court · (404) 229-6777
Location

1375 Edmund Court, Druid Hills, GA 30306
Morningside - Lenox Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,975

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2144 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Rare opportunity to lease a spacious & inviting residence in Morningside school district in a superb Virginia-Highland location, equally convenient to Midtown, Emory/CDC, Decatur and Downtown. Located in Edmund Park, a community of upscale craftsman-style homes only moments to excellent restaurants & shops. Covered front porch, large living/dining spaces, enclosed/screened back porch. Large immaculate kitchen and master BR suite. Vaulted master BR with spa-like bath, extra-deep garage, great roommate plan. Carpeting less than one year old + home in beautiful condition.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1375 Edmund Court NE have any available units?
1375 Edmund Court NE has a unit available for $3,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1375 Edmund Court NE have?
Some of 1375 Edmund Court NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1375 Edmund Court NE currently offering any rent specials?
1375 Edmund Court NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1375 Edmund Court NE pet-friendly?
No, 1375 Edmund Court NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Druid Hills.
Does 1375 Edmund Court NE offer parking?
Yes, 1375 Edmund Court NE does offer parking.
Does 1375 Edmund Court NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1375 Edmund Court NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1375 Edmund Court NE have a pool?
No, 1375 Edmund Court NE does not have a pool.
Does 1375 Edmund Court NE have accessible units?
No, 1375 Edmund Court NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1375 Edmund Court NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1375 Edmund Court NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1375 Edmund Court NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1375 Edmund Court NE does not have units with air conditioning.
