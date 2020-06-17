1255 Stillwood Drive NE

Amenities
Renovated hilltop Virginia Highland 2 story w/dramatic entry hall and high-end architectural features. Chef's kitchen with custom cabinets, granite countertops, high-end appliances, island gas cooking with bar seating, and breakfast area. Large living room with fireplace and built-in cabinets. Family room with 2 sets of french doors to patio and back yard. Each bedroom has private bath. Master bath with jetted tub, separate shower, and separate vanities. Additional den/office on main level. 2 car garage. high ceilings main level, hardwood floors, and plantation shutters