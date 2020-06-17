All apartments in Druid Hills
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:47 PM

1255 Stillwood Drive NE

1255 Stillwood Drive Northeast · (404) 254-4100
Location

1255 Stillwood Drive Northeast, Druid Hills, GA 30306
Virginia Highland

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,900

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 2811 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Renovated hilltop Virginia Highland 2 story w/dramatic entry hall and high-end architectural features. Chef's kitchen with custom cabinets, granite countertops, high-end appliances, island gas cooking with bar seating, and breakfast area. Large living room with fireplace and built-in cabinets. Family room with 2 sets of french doors to patio and back yard. Each bedroom has private bath. Master bath with jetted tub, separate shower, and separate vanities. Additional den/office on main level. 2 car garage. high ceilings main level, hardwood floors, and plantation shutters

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1255 Stillwood Drive NE have any available units?
1255 Stillwood Drive NE has a unit available for $4,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1255 Stillwood Drive NE have?
Some of 1255 Stillwood Drive NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1255 Stillwood Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
1255 Stillwood Drive NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1255 Stillwood Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 1255 Stillwood Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Druid Hills.
Does 1255 Stillwood Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 1255 Stillwood Drive NE does offer parking.
Does 1255 Stillwood Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1255 Stillwood Drive NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1255 Stillwood Drive NE have a pool?
No, 1255 Stillwood Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 1255 Stillwood Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 1255 Stillwood Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1255 Stillwood Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1255 Stillwood Drive NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1255 Stillwood Drive NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1255 Stillwood Drive NE does not have units with air conditioning.
