Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Douglasville
Find more places like 9963 Brantingham Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Douglasville, GA
/
9963 Brantingham Road
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:44 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9963 Brantingham Road
9963 Brantingham Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Douglasville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
9963 Brantingham Road, Douglasville, GA 30135
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
Beautiful rental in Tributary community. Home offers open floor plan, hardwood floors, fenced area, and more. Home available for immediate move in. Schedule a showing today. Will not last long!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9963 Brantingham Road have any available units?
9963 Brantingham Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Douglasville, GA
.
How much is rent in Douglasville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Douglasville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9963 Brantingham Road have?
Some of 9963 Brantingham Road's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9963 Brantingham Road currently offering any rent specials?
9963 Brantingham Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9963 Brantingham Road pet-friendly?
No, 9963 Brantingham Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Douglasville
.
Does 9963 Brantingham Road offer parking?
No, 9963 Brantingham Road does not offer parking.
Does 9963 Brantingham Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9963 Brantingham Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9963 Brantingham Road have a pool?
No, 9963 Brantingham Road does not have a pool.
Does 9963 Brantingham Road have accessible units?
No, 9963 Brantingham Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9963 Brantingham Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9963 Brantingham Road has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
One Rocky Ridge
1 Rocky Ridge Blvd
Douglasville, GA 30134
Place at Midway
2281 Midway Rd
Douglasville, GA 30135
Brook Valley
3492 Highway 5
Douglasville, GA 30135
Lakeside at Arbor Place
3000 Highway 5
Douglasville, GA 30135
Stewarts Mill
3421 W Stewarts Mill Rd
Douglasville, GA 30135
Similar Pages
Douglasville 1 Bedrooms
Douglasville 2 Bedrooms
Douglasville Apartments with Gym
Douglasville Pet Friendly Places
Douglasville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Stockbridge, GA
McDonough, GA
Woodstock, GA
Peachtree City, GA
Tucker, GA
Conyers, GA
East Point, GA
Suwanee, GA
Chamblee, GA
North Decatur, GA
Acworth, GA
North Druid Hills, GA
College Park, GA
Vinings, GA
Milton, GA
Lithia Springs, GA
Cartersville, GA
LaGrange, GA
Doraville, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
LaGrange College
Life University
Morehouse College