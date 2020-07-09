All apartments in Douglasville
9733 Whitetail Road
Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:46 AM

9733 Whitetail Road

9733 Whitetail Road · No Longer Available
Location

9733 Whitetail Road, Douglasville, GA 30135

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Beautiful Ranch Home Near Arbor Mall - Beautiful Well Kept Ranch Style Home. Large Covered Patio overlooks a very private back yard.

Contact Plantation Realty via Email: Team@PRMgeorgia.com for viewing or text 256-813-9057

(RLNE5803082)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9733 Whitetail Road have any available units?
9733 Whitetail Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglasville, GA.
How much is rent in Douglasville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Douglasville Rent Report.
Is 9733 Whitetail Road currently offering any rent specials?
9733 Whitetail Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9733 Whitetail Road pet-friendly?
No, 9733 Whitetail Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Douglasville.
Does 9733 Whitetail Road offer parking?
No, 9733 Whitetail Road does not offer parking.
Does 9733 Whitetail Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9733 Whitetail Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9733 Whitetail Road have a pool?
No, 9733 Whitetail Road does not have a pool.
Does 9733 Whitetail Road have accessible units?
No, 9733 Whitetail Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9733 Whitetail Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 9733 Whitetail Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9733 Whitetail Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 9733 Whitetail Road does not have units with air conditioning.

