All apartments in Douglasville
Find more places like 9334 Opal Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Douglasville, GA
/
9334 Opal Drive
Last updated May 23 2019 at 2:06 AM

9334 Opal Drive

9334 Opal Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Douglasville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

9334 Opal Dr, Douglasville, GA 30135
The Villages at Brookmont

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9334 Opal Drive have any available units?
9334 Opal Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglasville, GA.
How much is rent in Douglasville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Douglasville Rent Report.
Is 9334 Opal Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9334 Opal Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9334 Opal Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9334 Opal Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9334 Opal Drive offer parking?
No, 9334 Opal Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9334 Opal Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9334 Opal Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9334 Opal Drive have a pool?
No, 9334 Opal Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9334 Opal Drive have accessible units?
No, 9334 Opal Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9334 Opal Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9334 Opal Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9334 Opal Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9334 Opal Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Rocky Ridge
1 Rocky Ridge Blvd
Douglasville, GA 30134
Stewarts Mill
3421 W Stewarts Mill Rd
Douglasville, GA 30135
Brook Valley
3492 Highway 5
Douglasville, GA 30135
Lakeside at Arbor Place
3000 Highway 5
Douglasville, GA 30135
Place at Midway
2281 Midway Rd
Douglasville, GA 30135

Similar Pages

Douglasville 1 BedroomsDouglasville 2 Bedrooms
Douglasville Dog Friendly ApartmentsDouglasville Pet Friendly Places
Douglasville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAMcDonough, GATucker, GAPeachtree City, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA
Chamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GACartersville, GALithia Springs, GANorth Druid Hills, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALaGrange, GACollege Park, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
LaGrange CollegeLife University
Morehouse College