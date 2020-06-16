Amenities
8840 West Hills Court - 8840 Available 09/01/20 Total Electric 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhome! - The West Chase Townhome Community features 3 bedroom 2 bath townhomes that are located on a two-story level. The property is only about 5 minutes from Arbor Place Mall. Our 3 bedroom includes washer/dryer connections, dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, central HVAC, and private patio with storage shed.
No Smoking
PROPERTY IS OCCUPIED.....PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB!
Rent: $925.00
Security Deposit: $925.00
Application Fee: $70.00
Utilities: Georgia Power, Douglas County Water and Trash
For more information on this and our other properties please call 770-941-7745
or visit our website at www.pmuinc.com
