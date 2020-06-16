All apartments in Douglasville
Find more places like 8840 West Hills Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Douglasville, GA
/
8840 West Hills Court
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

8840 West Hills Court

8840 West Hills Court · (770) 941-7745
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Douglasville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8840 West Hills Court, Douglasville, GA 30134

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8840 West Hills Court - 8840 · Avail. Sep 1

$925

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
8840 West Hills Court - 8840 Available 09/01/20 Total Electric 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhome! - The West Chase Townhome Community features 3 bedroom 2 bath townhomes that are located on a two-story level. The property is only about 5 minutes from Arbor Place Mall. Our 3 bedroom includes washer/dryer connections, dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, central HVAC, and private patio with storage shed.

No Smoking

PROPERTY IS OCCUPIED.....PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB!

Rent: $925.00

Security Deposit: $925.00

Application Fee: $70.00

Utilities: Georgia Power, Douglas County Water and Trash

For more information on this and our other properties please call 770-941-7745
or visit our website at www.pmuinc.com

Photos may be of a similar unit and not the actual unit.

*ALL INFORMATION BELIEVED ACCURATE BUT NOT WARRANTED AND IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE*

(RLNE4960292)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8840 West Hills Court have any available units?
8840 West Hills Court has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Douglasville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Douglasville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8840 West Hills Court have?
Some of 8840 West Hills Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8840 West Hills Court currently offering any rent specials?
8840 West Hills Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8840 West Hills Court pet-friendly?
No, 8840 West Hills Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Douglasville.
Does 8840 West Hills Court offer parking?
No, 8840 West Hills Court does not offer parking.
Does 8840 West Hills Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8840 West Hills Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8840 West Hills Court have a pool?
No, 8840 West Hills Court does not have a pool.
Does 8840 West Hills Court have accessible units?
No, 8840 West Hills Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8840 West Hills Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8840 West Hills Court has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 8840 West Hills Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Stewarts Mill
3421 W Stewarts Mill Rd
Douglasville, GA 30135
One Rocky Ridge
1 Rocky Ridge Blvd
Douglasville, GA 30134
Lakeside at Arbor Place
3000 Highway 5
Douglasville, GA 30135
Place at Midway
2281 Midway Rd
Douglasville, GA 30135
Brook Valley
3492 Highway 5
Douglasville, GA 30135

Similar Pages

Douglasville 1 BedroomsDouglasville 2 Bedrooms
Douglasville Apartments with GymDouglasville Pet Friendly Places
Douglasville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GA
North Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
LaGrange CollegeLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity