All apartments in Douglasville
Find more places like 8816 Vansant Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Douglasville, GA
/
8816 Vansant Street
Last updated November 7 2019 at 7:20 AM

8816 Vansant Street

8816 Vansant Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Douglasville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8816 Vansant Street, Douglasville, GA 30134

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
NO CREDIT CHECK! EASY APPLICATION PROCESS!Move in this weekend! Home features sunroom and bonus room. New Carpet. Easy self showing and application process. 12 month lease required.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8816 Vansant Street have any available units?
8816 Vansant Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglasville, GA.
How much is rent in Douglasville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Douglasville Rent Report.
Is 8816 Vansant Street currently offering any rent specials?
8816 Vansant Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8816 Vansant Street pet-friendly?
No, 8816 Vansant Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Douglasville.
Does 8816 Vansant Street offer parking?
No, 8816 Vansant Street does not offer parking.
Does 8816 Vansant Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8816 Vansant Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8816 Vansant Street have a pool?
No, 8816 Vansant Street does not have a pool.
Does 8816 Vansant Street have accessible units?
No, 8816 Vansant Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8816 Vansant Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8816 Vansant Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8816 Vansant Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8816 Vansant Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeside at Arbor Place
3000 Highway 5
Douglasville, GA 30135
Place at Midway
2281 Midway Rd
Douglasville, GA 30135
Brook Valley
3492 Highway 5
Douglasville, GA 30135
Stewarts Mill
3421 W Stewarts Mill Rd
Douglasville, GA 30135
One Rocky Ridge
1 Rocky Ridge Blvd
Douglasville, GA 30134

Similar Pages

Douglasville 1 BedroomsDouglasville 2 Bedrooms
Douglasville Apartments with GymDouglasville Pet Friendly Places
Douglasville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GA
North Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
LaGrange CollegeLife University
Morehouse College