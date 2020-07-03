All apartments in Douglasville
8513 Westchester Dr
Last updated April 20 2020 at 11:35 PM

8513 Westchester Dr

8513 Westchester Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8513 Westchester Drive, Douglasville, GA 30134

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Shown by Appt only. Serious Inquiry only.. Great Location. Close to everything. Recently Renovated. Call for showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8513 Westchester Dr have any available units?
8513 Westchester Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglasville, GA.
How much is rent in Douglasville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Douglasville Rent Report.
Is 8513 Westchester Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8513 Westchester Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8513 Westchester Dr pet-friendly?
No, 8513 Westchester Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Douglasville.
Does 8513 Westchester Dr offer parking?
No, 8513 Westchester Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8513 Westchester Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8513 Westchester Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8513 Westchester Dr have a pool?
No, 8513 Westchester Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8513 Westchester Dr have accessible units?
No, 8513 Westchester Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8513 Westchester Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8513 Westchester Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 8513 Westchester Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8513 Westchester Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

