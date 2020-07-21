Rent Calculator
8181 Oak Street
Last updated March 3 2020 at 9:50 PM
8181 Oak Street
8181 Oak Street
No Longer Available
8181 Oak Street, Douglasville, GA 30134
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Please Apply At: https://www.snelsonproperties.com/apply-online
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 8181 Oak Street have any available units?
8181 Oak Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Douglasville, GA
.
How much is rent in Douglasville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Douglasville Rent Report.
Douglasville Rent Report
.
Is 8181 Oak Street currently offering any rent specials?
8181 Oak Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8181 Oak Street pet-friendly?
No, 8181 Oak Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Douglasville
.
Does 8181 Oak Street offer parking?
No, 8181 Oak Street does not offer parking.
Does 8181 Oak Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8181 Oak Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8181 Oak Street have a pool?
No, 8181 Oak Street does not have a pool.
Does 8181 Oak Street have accessible units?
No, 8181 Oak Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8181 Oak Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8181 Oak Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8181 Oak Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8181 Oak Street does not have units with air conditioning.
