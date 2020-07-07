All apartments in Douglasville
8147 Cedar Mountain Road
8147 Cedar Mountain Road

8147 Cedar Mountain Road · No Longer Available
8147 Cedar Mountain Road, Douglasville, GA 30134

Brick ranch, laminate flooring. No Credit Check, No application fee. Application Required 12 month lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 8147 Cedar Mountain Road have any available units?
8147 Cedar Mountain Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglasville, GA.
How much is rent in Douglasville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Douglasville Rent Report.
Is 8147 Cedar Mountain Road currently offering any rent specials?
8147 Cedar Mountain Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8147 Cedar Mountain Road pet-friendly?
No, 8147 Cedar Mountain Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Douglasville.
Does 8147 Cedar Mountain Road offer parking?
No, 8147 Cedar Mountain Road does not offer parking.
Does 8147 Cedar Mountain Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8147 Cedar Mountain Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8147 Cedar Mountain Road have a pool?
No, 8147 Cedar Mountain Road does not have a pool.
Does 8147 Cedar Mountain Road have accessible units?
No, 8147 Cedar Mountain Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8147 Cedar Mountain Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8147 Cedar Mountain Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8147 Cedar Mountain Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 8147 Cedar Mountain Road does not have units with air conditioning.

