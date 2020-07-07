All apartments in Douglasville
Location

8111 Connally Drive, Douglasville, GA 30134

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently remodeled ranch home. No central heat/air, Window units. Really cute house. Easy application. No credit check, no application fee. Move in today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8111 Connally Drive have any available units?
8111 Connally Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglasville, GA.
How much is rent in Douglasville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Douglasville Rent Report.
Is 8111 Connally Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8111 Connally Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8111 Connally Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8111 Connally Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Douglasville.
Does 8111 Connally Drive offer parking?
No, 8111 Connally Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8111 Connally Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8111 Connally Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8111 Connally Drive have a pool?
No, 8111 Connally Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8111 Connally Drive have accessible units?
No, 8111 Connally Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8111 Connally Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8111 Connally Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8111 Connally Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8111 Connally Drive has units with air conditioning.

