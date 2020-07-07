Recently remodeled ranch home. No central heat/air, Window units. Really cute house. Easy application. No credit check, no application fee. Move in today! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8111 Connally Drive have any available units?
8111 Connally Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglasville, GA.