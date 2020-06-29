All apartments in Douglasville
8040 Big Rock Dr
Last updated September 26 2019 at 7:26 AM

8040 Big Rock Dr

8040 Big Rock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8040 Big Rock Drive, Douglasville, GA 30134

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online This home is on the Rently lockbox system. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 - $250 per pet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8040 Big Rock Dr have any available units?
8040 Big Rock Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglasville, GA.
How much is rent in Douglasville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Douglasville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8040 Big Rock Dr have?
Some of 8040 Big Rock Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8040 Big Rock Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8040 Big Rock Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8040 Big Rock Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8040 Big Rock Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8040 Big Rock Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8040 Big Rock Dr offers parking.
Does 8040 Big Rock Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8040 Big Rock Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8040 Big Rock Dr have a pool?
No, 8040 Big Rock Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8040 Big Rock Dr have accessible units?
No, 8040 Big Rock Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8040 Big Rock Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8040 Big Rock Dr has units with dishwashers.
