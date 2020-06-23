All apartments in Douglasville
Location

8023 Fieldstream Way, Douglasville, GA 30134

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
This charming home is located in a great neighborhood in Douglasville! Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms + an oversized bonus room, a large yard, rocking chair view, and a gorgeous kitchen that opens up to the living room, which is perfect for company! This home will most definitely not last long!

AVAILABLE NOW | SHOW: LOCKBOX

PETS: YES, OK with Conditions
*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Home is available to view, visit our website to schedule your viewing TODAY!

All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:
Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application
Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount
ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions
MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history
$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted
Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)
No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.

For more information on our properties and Screening Criteria visit the Title One Management website.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8023 Fieldstream Way have any available units?
8023 Fieldstream Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglasville, GA.
How much is rent in Douglasville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Douglasville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8023 Fieldstream Way have?
Some of 8023 Fieldstream Way's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8023 Fieldstream Way currently offering any rent specials?
8023 Fieldstream Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8023 Fieldstream Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 8023 Fieldstream Way is pet friendly.
Does 8023 Fieldstream Way offer parking?
No, 8023 Fieldstream Way does not offer parking.
Does 8023 Fieldstream Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8023 Fieldstream Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8023 Fieldstream Way have a pool?
No, 8023 Fieldstream Way does not have a pool.
Does 8023 Fieldstream Way have accessible units?
No, 8023 Fieldstream Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8023 Fieldstream Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8023 Fieldstream Way has units with dishwashers.
