Douglasville, GA
8009 Big Rock Drive
Last updated June 5 2019 at 2:13 AM

8009 Big Rock Drive

8009 Big Rock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8009 Big Rock Drive, Douglasville, GA 30134

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8009 Big Rock Drive have any available units?
8009 Big Rock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglasville, GA.
How much is rent in Douglasville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Douglasville Rent Report.
Is 8009 Big Rock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8009 Big Rock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8009 Big Rock Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8009 Big Rock Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8009 Big Rock Drive offer parking?
No, 8009 Big Rock Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8009 Big Rock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8009 Big Rock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8009 Big Rock Drive have a pool?
No, 8009 Big Rock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8009 Big Rock Drive have accessible units?
No, 8009 Big Rock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8009 Big Rock Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8009 Big Rock Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8009 Big Rock Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8009 Big Rock Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
